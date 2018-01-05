Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration today extended the order of closure of schools due to cold weather till January 10.

Earlier, District Magistrate B N Singh had ordered that classes from nursery to class 8 would remain closed till January 4.

If the schools are found open during this period action would be taken against them, he said.

The order is applicable to all government and private schools including Noida and Greater Noida, Singh said. PTI CORR ANB .

