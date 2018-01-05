Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) An online sex racket, allegedly being run from a lodge here, was busted today with the arrest of 14 persons, including it's kingpin, a woman from Delhi, police said here.

Besides this woman, those arrested included five ladies, four transgenders, three customers and the lodge manager, police said.

The sex racket was being run with the support of the manager of the lodge, they said, adding all those arrested have been booked for immoral trafficking.

Police said they closely monitored certain websites through which arrangements were being made for indulging in immoral activities.

Following this, the lodge was raided today and all the 14 persons were arrested, police said. PTI TGB APR APR .

