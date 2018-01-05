Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) The Pakistani Army today resorted to shelling and also fired from small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and automatic weapons and also shelling from late this afternoon in Shahpur sector of Poonch district along the LoC," a police officer said.

Indian troops replied back, he said.

On the night of January 3, Pakistan troops had resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars along the LoC in Rajouri sector.

The same morning, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and resorted to sniper fire on a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Samba district killing BSF Head Constable R P Hazra. PTI AB NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.