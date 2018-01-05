Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) A disabled-friendly park with amenities such as an amphitheatre, sensory theatre, therapy block and counselling centre was opened here today.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao inaugurated the park at Malakpet and a government release added that there were plans to start such parks in all municipal corporations in the state.

The park has come up at a cost of Ts 1.77 crore and is spread over an area of 1.03 acres and has been designed to provide easy access to the blind, hearing-impaired and wheelchair-bound people as well as those having limited walking abilities, the release added. PTI GDK BNM .

