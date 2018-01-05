Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) A passenger cab was hit by a huge avalanche of snow this afternoon on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir although the number of people onboard and their fate was not yet known, police said.

The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.

A search and rescue operation was launched but a bad weather was hampering the process, the official said. PTI MIJ IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.