New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) India's per capita income, a gauge for measuring living standard, is likely to witness a slower growth of 8.3 per cent at Rs 1,11,782 in FY 2017-18.

In 2016-17, per capita income of Indians had grown by 9.7 per cent to to Rs 1,03,219.

"The per capita net national income during 2017-18 is estimated to be Rs 1,11,782 showing a rise of 8.3 per cent as compared to Rs 1,03,219 during 2016-17 with the growth rate of 9.7 per cent," said First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2017-18' released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The per capita income in real terms (at 2011-12 prices) during 2017-18 is likely to attain a level of Rs 86,660 as compared to Rs 82,269 for the year 2016-17, it said.

The growth rate in per capita income (real terms) is estimated at 5.3 per cent during 2017-18, as against 5.7 per cent in the previous year, it added.

The economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, the lowest under the Modi-led government, mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had assumed office in May 2014. PTI DP MKJ .

