Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) The anti-triple talaq bill, if passed in the present form, will double the problems of Muslim women as it has many shortcomings, BSP president Mayawati said today.

"The bill has many serious shortcomings... If it is passed in the present form because of the rigid and undemocratic stand adopted by the Narendra Modi government and becomes law, it will do more harm to Muslim women and double the atrocities faced by them," she said in a statement here.

"The BSP is not against the bill but the provision of punishment in it will pose more problems for divorced Muslim women and they will become victims of more atrocities," she said.

The Modi government needs to accept these shortcomings with an open heart for which a demand is being made to send it to the select committee of the Rajya Sabha for scrutiny, she said.

Noting that detailed discussions and home work needed to have taken place before bringing this bill, especially in view of the importance attached to it, the BSP president said the haste in bringing the bill goes on to show that it was not a mistake but indicates that their intentions were mala fide.

Referring to the earlier decisions like demonetisation and GST, Mayawati said that the Modi government has the habit of working in an arbitrary manner and stressed that the new measures adopted by them have proved to be very problematic for countrymen.

Mayawati alleged that it appears that the Modi government wanted to disturb the society as "per its anti-Muslim policy and works" so as to convert this (triple talaq) matter into a Hindu-Muslim issue to serve its political and electoral means.

"Had the intentions of the government not been political, it would not have been stubborn and sent the bill to the select committe...this would also have saved time of Parliament," she added. PTI SAB SMI ZMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.