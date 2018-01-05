Rishikesh, Jan 5 (PTI) Scores of people, under the banner of the Uttarakhand Jan Vikas Manch (UJVM), today protested outside the AIIMS here and called for the removal of its director and appointment of locals on at least 70 per cent of seats at the institute.

The protesters had a nine-point charter of demands.

"All is not well with the AIIMS. Its director is facing grave corruption charges. An outsourcing company, roped in to make recruitments for the non-technical posts, is getting tenders for the technical posts," UJVM president Ashutosh Sharma told PTI.

Thousands of applications filed by locals were found in garbage dumps in Bhaniyawala area, he added.

"We demand the director's immediate removal and appointment of locals to at least 70 per cent of the posts for which recruitments are outsourced," he said.

However, an AIIMS official refuted the allegations.

"AIIMS is not a private institution. Everything is done here in accordance with government guidelines," AIIMS PRO Harish Thapliyal said. PTI CORR ALM IJT .

