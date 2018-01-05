Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) In a major push to digitisation in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, public Wi-Fi hotspots were set up at 204 rural BSNL exchanges in 21 districts.

"To give impetus to telecom services in rural and remote areas with development of Wi-Fi infrastructure, the Department of Telecommunications through USOF has set up public Wi-Fi hotspots in 204 rural BSNL telephone exchanges of various districts," an official spokesman said.

This initiative of the department implemented through Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) is aimed at to equip these rural telephone exchanges with the internet facility which has become an integral part of an innovative and technologically-driven society.

These public Wi-Fi hotspots have been established in various rural areas of Jammu, Akhnoor, Basholi, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Kalakote, Nowshera, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Mahore, Ramban, Reasi, Ramnagar, Srinagar, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramullah, Budgam, Karnah, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Pahalgam, Sopore, Uri, Leh, Kargil and Nubra. PTI AB MKJ .

