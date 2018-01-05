Puducherry, Jan 5 (PTI) The Puducherry government today said it would conduct intensified pulse polio immunisation in two phases to cover children below five years in the Union Territory between January 28 and March 11.

A release from the Deputy Director (Immunisation), Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, said that the first phase would be on January 28 and the second has been slated for March 11.

The drive would cover 90,000 children through 452 centres in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

The Directorate today conducted special refresher course for the medical personnel and para medical staff on the modalities to carry out the IPPI programme in keeping with the directives of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the release said. PTI COR APR APR .

