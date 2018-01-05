Rahul meets delegation of Communist Party of China
New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.
"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Gandhi tweeted.
He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.
Gandhi had earler stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries. PTI SKC MP TIR .
