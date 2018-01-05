Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said the idea of 'new Rajasthan' and 'new India' can be achieved when we progress with a mindset of taking everyone together rather than having a self-centric approach.

At a conclave on 'Politics for Development' organised by Centre for Media Research and Development here, she said, "We will write a golden future for the state with inclusive growth approach instead of exclusive mindset." Post-liberalisation and with globalisation, people's expectations from governments have increased and can only be realised when people walk shoulder to shoulder with the government, Raje said.

She said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various important decisions for the welfare of people.

Speaking on 'Politics for social change', MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the dimension of politics was much broader than confined to power corridors. PTI AG NSD .

