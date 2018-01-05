Sindhudurg Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who quit the Congress to form the Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh, today said that his party will contest polls in Sindhudurg district.

The district has three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to reporters in Kudal in Sindhudurg district, Rane also said that he would be inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis government soon adding that he "didn't have the habit of waiting for long".

Sindhudurg has three Assembly seats of which Kankavli is held by his son Nitesh Rane while Kudal and Sawantwadi seats are with the Shiv Sena.

While his son won on a Congress ticket in the 2014 Assembly polls, Rane had lost from Kudal.

Rane's other son, Nilesh, contesting on a Congress ticket had lost to the Shiv Sena in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Rane had quit the Congress few months ago and formed his own party and allied with the BJP. PTI MR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.