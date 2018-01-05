Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) The Rashtriya Kisan Manch today accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being anti-farmer and alleged that it was not allowing farmers and organisations to raise genuine issues.

Rashtriya Kisan Manch chairman Shekhar Dixit told reporters here that the Sitapur district administration had denied permission to the organisation to hold a peaceful demonstration against a private sugar mill.

"The denial of permission to hold the peaceful protest shows the dual face of the UP government. On one hand, it talks about doubling farmers' income, on the other, it does not provide opportunity to farmers and bodies working for the welfare of farmers to raise genuine issues," he claimed.

He said the organisation would hold a peaceful protest outside a private sugar mill in Biswa area of Sitapur on Sunday.

"It is very painful to see farmers standing outside the mill with sugarcane braving cold weather, but the factory management is least bothered about them," he alleged.

The Rashtriya Kisan Manch chief also warned that they would gherao the UP Assembly in the future, if the state government did not change its attitude towards the farmers.

