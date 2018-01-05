New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Automaker Renault India today launched a new variant of its small car Kwid, priced between Rs 2.67 lakh and Rs 3.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The variant -- Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition, comes with 10 new enhancements, including reverse parking sensors, Renault India said in a statement.

The edition would be available with both 0.8L and 1.0LSCe (Smart Control efficiency) powertrains with manual (MT) and automated transmissions (AMT).

The hatchback comes with various features like touchscreen MediaNAV system, digital instrument cluster, one- touch lane change indicator and radio speed dependent volume control. PTI MSS SBT .

