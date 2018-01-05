Mathura, Jan 4 (PTI) Residents protested outside a community health centre in Mathura district after a woman from their village died after delivering her child at the facility, accusing the centre's staff of negligence, police said today.

Manju Devi, 22, died after delivering a boy at the Community Health Centre in nearby Farah village yesterday, they said.

When the villagers learnt about her death, they protested outside the facility.

Rup Singh, her husband, alleged that the centre's staff had told him to take her to the district hospital.

"A departmental probe has been ordered into the matter," S K Tyagi, the chief medical officer, said. PTI CORR ABH .

