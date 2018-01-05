New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Rice basmati prices firmed up by up to Rs 200 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today on the back of rising demand against restricted supplies from producing belts.

However, other grains traded flat in thin trade.

Traders said besides rising demand from retailers as well as rice mills, fall in arrivals from producing regions, mainly pushed up rice basmati prices.

In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa-1121 variety went up by Rs 200 and Rs 100 to Rs 7,800- 7,900 and Rs 6,400-6,500 per quintal, respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,800-1,815, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,810-1,815, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,800-7,900, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,400-6,500, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,340- 1,345, Barley Rs 1,480-1,490. PTI SUN KPS SBT .

