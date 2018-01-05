Russia calls for closed-door talks ahead of UN meeting on Iran
United Nations, Jan 5 (AFP) Russia today requested closed-door talks ahead of a UN Security Council meeting called by the United States to discuss anti-government protests in Iran, diplomats said.
Moscow is accusing Washington of interfering in Iranian affairs and opposes discussion of the demonstrations at the top UN body. (AFP) UZM .
