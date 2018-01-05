Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Rajkummar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as lead will now release on June 29.

The movie produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Hirani was earlier scheduled to release on March 30.

"Dutt Biopic releasing on June 29," the director tweeted.

The biographical drama also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor amongst others. PTI SHD SHD .

