Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) As part of its corporate social initiative (CSR), country's largest lender State Bank of India today donated Rs 23.74 lakh to an NGO, Save the Children India, for the purchase of school bus.

The NGO runs a school for the betterment of children with special needs in the city.

"Through this initiative, we aim to encourage education among underprivileged students with special needs. We believe that providing them with the necessary resources will not only help them build a better future for themselves, but also give them a sense of independence," the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking) P K Gupta told reporters here today.

The bus will make hassle free commute for these students who travel to the school from different locations in the city, he said. PTI HV DSK DSK .

