Thane, Jan 05 (PTI) Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Vasant Davkhare, who died late last night at Bombay Hospital following a prolonged illness, was cremated at the Vaikunthadham crematorium here today.

His son Prabodh lit the funeral pyre and the departed leader was given a state funeral including a three-volley gun salute.

Davkhare was a "Jagan Mitra", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the funeral. Fadnavis said that Davkhare had cordial relations with everybody and was ever willing to help others.

He added that the departed leader, former deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, had the best knowledge of conducting the affairs of the House.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar called Davkhare a true people's representative and said his politics was beyond parties.

Pawar said that Davkhare came from a rural background but managed to carve out a niche for himself in a big city like Thane.

Among the mourners was Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP minister Vinod Tawde, Thane guardian minister and PWD minister Eknath Shinde, Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, Congress leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Manikrao Thakre and Thane Mayor Minakshi Shinde.

Davkhare's son Niranjan is a sitting MLC from the Konkan Graduate constituency. PTI MR COR BNM .

