Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Senior NCP leader and former deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vasant Davkhare died here today after a prolonged illness.

He was 67.

Davkhare was first elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1986.

In 1987 he was elected as Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.

He became the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council in 1998.

In July 2010, he was re-elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman.

Davkhare was away from the active politics for the last one year as his health started failing him.

His son Niranjan Davkhare is the NCP MLC.

Davkhare's last rites will be performed in Thane tomorrow. PTI ND NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.