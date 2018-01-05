Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Pole vault legend Sergey Bubka was today named as the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 21 here.

The announcement was made by Procam International, organisers of the marathon.

The 54-year-old Ukrainian Bubka is a six-time world champion, an Olympic Gold medallist and a former world record holder for men's pole vault.

"I have heard a lot about the energy and spirit of this iconic race, and am looking forward to partaking in the exhilarating experience in Mumbai," Bubka was quoted as saying in the media release. PTI NRB KRK .

