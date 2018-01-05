Cape Town, Jan 5 (PTI) South Africa were 107 for three at lunch on the first day of the opening cricket Test against India, here today.

AB de Villiers was batting on 59 , while giving him company was captain Faf du Plessis on 37.

South Africa's all three wickets were picked by India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/39).

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st innings: 107 for three in 26 overs (AB de Villiers 59 batting, Faf du Plessis 37 batting; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/39). PTI SSC SSC .

