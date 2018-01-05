Cape Town, Jan 5 (PTI) South Africa were 230 for seven at tea on the first day of the opening cricket Test against India, here today.

AB de Villiers made 65, while captain Faf du Plessis scored 62.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/68) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st innings: 230 for seven in 53 overs (AB de Villiers 65, Faf du Plessis 62, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/68).

PTI SSC SSC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.