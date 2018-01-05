Cape Town, Jan 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the first Cape Town, Jan 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the opening cricket Test between India and South Africa, today: South Africa first innings: Dean Elgar c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 0 Aiden Markram lbw b Bhuvneshwar 5 Hashim Amla c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 3 AB de Villiers b Bumrah 65 Faf du Plessis c Saha b Pandya 62 Quinton de Kock c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 43 Vernon Philander b Shami 23 Keshav Maharaj run out (Ashwin) 35 Kagiso Rabada c Saha b Ashwin 26 Dale Steyn not out 16 Morne Morkel lbw b Ashwin 2 Extras: (B-2, LB-3, NB-1) 6 Total: (all out in 73.1 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-7, 3-12, 4-126, 5-142, 6-202, 7-221, 8-258, 9-280, 10-286.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19-4-87-4, Mohammed Shami 16-6 47-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-1-73-1, Hardik Pandya 12-1-53-1, R Ashwin 7.1-1-21-2.

India first innings: Murali Vijay c Elgar b Philander 1 Shikhar Dhawan c & b Steyn 16 Cheteshwar Pujara not out 5 Virat Kohli c de Kock b Morkel 5 Rohit Sharma not out 0 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (for 3 wkts in 11 overs) 28 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-18, 3-27 Bowling: Vernon Philander 4-1-13-1, Dale Steyn 4-1-13-1, Morne Morkel 2-2-0-1, Kagiso Rabada 1-0-1-0. PTI SSC SSC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.