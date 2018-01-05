New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The government said today there is sufficient capacity for storage of food grains at the national level.

During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said that the peak time requirement of the capacity required is 600 lakh metric tonne.

"Against this, the total storage capacity available with Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and state agencies along with the hired capacity was 726.18 lakh metric tonnes as on November 30, 2017," he said.

As such there is sufficient capacity for storage of foodgrains at the national level, he said.

Minister of State C R Chaudhary informed the House that following a report, 100 lakh metric tonnes capacity silos were being created in the country. PTI ADS ARC .

