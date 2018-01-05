Kabul, Jan 4 (AFP) A suicide attacker blew himself up near a crowd of police and protesters in Kabul on Thursday, causing many casualties, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

"A suicide attacker has detonated himself... close to a number of police who were trying to provide security for an ongoing protest," deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP. (AFP) UZM .

