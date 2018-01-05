Malappuram (Ker), Jan 5 (PTI) A cache of explosives, suspected to be land mines, have been recovered from beneath an overbridge at Kuttippuram in this Kerala district, police said today.

As many as five metal containers with the suspected explosive substance, two metal parts and six gunny bags were found scattered on the sand banks beneath the bridge over Bharathapuzha river last night, they said.

The containers had the wordings "FRONT TOWARD ENEMY".

Police said the objects looked like land mines and the gunny bags were in military green colour.The Army and National Security Guard have been informed about the recovery and were expected to visit the spot and examine the objects, they said.

Some local people tipped police about the presence of the objects under the bridge last night, following which bomb disposal squads rushed to the spot and collected the objects.

A probe is on in this regard, police added. PTI LGK JRK APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.