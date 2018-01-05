Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) A march by the faithful to the 'Kurishumala' (Mount of the Cross) in nearby Bonacaud today turned violent leading to lathicharge, the police said.

Priests and the faithful under the Neyyantinkara Latin Catholic Diocese took out a procession to instal a new holy cross in the place of one which got damaged a few months ago.

Authorities had yesterday itself informed the Church that they would not be allowed to enter the forest land in violation of rules.

Trouble started as the protesters broke the police barricade and started pelting stones at police, the police said.

The agitators ran helter-skelter when police used lathis to disperse them.

A few policemen and 11 protesters were injured in the melee, the police said.

The injured protesters have been admitted to the medical college hospital here.

The district authorities held talks with the priests present to find a solution to the issue.

The local people consider 'Kurishumala' to be a pilgrimage centre and the faithful visit it on the first Friday of every new near.

The wooden cross was found destroyed in November last year under mysterious circumstances.

Police and forest officials had then stated that the cross got damaged in lightning.

A case is also pending in the Kerala High Court on the matter. PTI JRK BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.