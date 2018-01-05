Tirupati, Jan 5 (PTI) Three persons were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and milk truck at Aithepalli, 20 km from here today, police said.

The mishap occured when the car with three men in it tried to overtake another vehicle in front and rammed the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The occupants of the car were proceeding to Iruvarampalli, 40 km from here.

The truck driver was arrested, police said. PTI COR APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.