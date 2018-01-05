Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Police today said that three naxals, including a woman, were apprehended from Eurnagaram area of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district in Telangana.

Police said that 29-year-old Madvi Pande alias Susheela alias Laxmi was the "protection platoon commander" of Katakam Sudharshan, a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

She was caught while returning from Mulugu village after getting treatment for an injury she sustained recently, police said.

A police release said that she had participated in several offences in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maoist literature and Rs 35,000 in cash was recovered from the rebels, police said. PTI GDK BNM .

