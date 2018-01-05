Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) M. Kazima and R. Rathika, both from Tamil Nadu emerged champions, winning the Cadet girlsÂ’ singles and Sub-Junior girlsÂ’ singles crowns respectively in the LIC of India sponsored 44th Sub-Junior National and Inter-State Carrom Championship here today.

In the cadet girlÂ’s final, M. Kazima (12) brooked no opposition from her statemate S. Abirami who was unable to get going. Kazima quickly got into a rhythm and pocketed the coins with consistent regularity to score a thumping 21-0, 21-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Rathika also came up with a steady performance to dash the hopes of Maharashtra's Shruti Sonawane without much difficulty. Playing confidently the 14-year-old Rathika cruised to a comfortable 15-2, 20-2 triumph.

There was more disappointment for Maharashtra as Nilansh Chiplunkar and Om Taware went down fighting to Uttar PradeshÂ’s Krishnadayal Yadav and Mohammad Areeb of Delhi in the cadet boysÂ’ singles and sub-junior boys singles finals respectively.

Results: Cadet girlsÂ’ singles Â– Final: M. Khazima (TN) bt S. Abirami (TN) 21-0, 21-0. Third place: Rishita Keshri (UP) bt Saumya Yadav (UP) 4-16, 19-0, 17-2. Semi-finals: M. Khazima (TN) bt Saumya Yadav (UP) 19-4, 21-0; S. Abirami (TN) bt Rishita Keshri (UP) 18-6, 21-4.

Cadet boysÂ’ singles Â– Final: Krishnadayal Yadav (UP) bt Nilansh Chiplunkar (Mah) 21-2, 8-14, 21-7. Third place: Suraj Gaikwad (Vid) bt Jonathan Bonal (Mah) 16-10, 20-6.

Semi-finals: Krishnadayal Yadav (UP) bt Suraj Gaikwad (Vid) 9-8, 21-5; Nilansh Chiplunkar (Mah) bt Jonathan Bonal (Mah) 21-5, 21-7.

Sub-junior girlsÂ’ singles Â– Final: R. Rathika (TN) bt Shruti Sonawane (Mah) 15-2, 20-2. Third place: Mantasha Iqbal (UP) bt A. Rithika (TN) 21-8, 17-0. Semi-finals: R. Rathika (TN) bt Mantasha Iqbal (UP) 7-12, 16-6, 14-9; Shruti Sonawane (Mah) bt A. Rithika (TN) 19-14, 21-0.

Sub-junior boys singles Â– Final: Mohd. Areeb (Dli) bt Om Taware (Mah) 9-7, 13-18, 21-0. Third place: Wakib Iqbal Hussain (Asm) bt R. Sandeep (TN) 15-10, 10-16, 17-12.

Semi-finals: Om Taware (Mah) bt Wakib Iqbal Hussain (Asm) 11-2, 18-1; Mohd. Areeb (Dli) bt R. Sandeep (TN) 8-14, 20-2, 14-13. PTI NRB BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.