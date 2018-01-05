New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The government today clarified that the minimum support price (MSP) for toria, an oilseed similar to rapeseed, fixed at Rs 3,900 per quintal for the current year also includes bonus of Rs 100 per quintal.

A corrigendum in this regard was issued by the Union Agriculture Ministry.

The MSP has been fixed for the toria crop grown in the 2017-18 rabi season, which is underway, and to be harvested in 2018-19.

Toria is cultivated in limited areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is a short duration crop cultivated largely in Assam, Bihar, Orissa and West Bengal in the east mainly as winter crop.

In Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttaranchal and western Uttar Pradesh, it is grown as a catch crop during September-December. PTI LUX SBT .

