By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 4 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has set a new target of 30,000 points after the Dow Jones industrial average traded above 25,000 points for the first time, saying the surge in stock market is reflective of the American economy.

The Dow shot above 25,000 points for the first time today. The Dow broke through five 1,000-point barriers in 2017, on its way to a 25 percent gain for the year "We broke a very, very big barrier -- 25,000. And there were those who'd say we wouldn't break 25,000 by the end of the eighth year, and we're in the eleventh month. We broke 25,000 just as we came in now," Trump told reporters at the top of his meeting with Republican Senators on immigration.

The market he said up about 150 points, he said referring to the latest information he had just before entering the Roosevelt Rook of the White House.

"I have to be a little careful, because as we walk out maybe it goes down," he said amidst laughter from the Senators.

"You always have to be careful with that," he added.

"We did, in fact, break 25,000 -- very substantially break it, very easily. So I guess our new number is 30,000.

But what it means is every time you see that number go up on Wall Street it means jobs, it means success, it means 401(k)s that are flourishing," he said. PTI LKJ UZM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.