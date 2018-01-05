New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested today for allegedly making extortion calls to a businessman and demanding Rs 2 crore by claiming to be members of gangster Neeraj Bawana's gang, the police said.

The caller had identified himself as a member of Bawana's gang and told the victim that he was keeping an eye on his family and knew about their whereabouts, they said.

The Preet Vihar-based businessman had approached the police with a complaint alleging that he had received a call demanding Rs 2 crore, the police said, adding that the caller had also threatened to kill the victim's 28-year-old son.

The businessman had received the first call on December 8 and after the second on January 2, he informed the police the following day, after which a case was registered, they said.

The police questioned the employees of the businessman and also scanned the details of the number from which the calls had been made.

They zeroed in on Devender Kumar (34) and Jitender Kumar (29). They were related to an employee and were privy to a lot of the information about the complainant, the police said.

The duo was arrested this morning. Devender had gathered information about Neeraj Bawana, through social media, news and other mediums, Omvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

He had found a SIM card in December and made a plan to extort money from the businessman along with his brother.

They had also planned to arrange a country-made pistol for threatening the victim, said the DCP. PTI SLB ANB .

