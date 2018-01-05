Karachi, Jan 5 (PTI) Two Hindu brothers were today shot dead outside their grain shop by bike-borne robbers in Tharparkar district of Pakistan's Sindh province, triggering protests from the minority community.

The victims, identified as Dileep Kumar and Chandar Maheshwari were grain traders and opening their shop in the grain market in Mithi area of the district when the incident took place, the Express Tribune reported.

According to police, in the first ever dacoity incident in the city, bike-borne dacoits tried to snatch the money from the brothers, but when they resisted, the robbers shot them.

Following the incident, traders shut their business in Hindu-dominated areas in the district in protest and people blocked main roads and staged sit-ins, the report said. PTI SMJ AKJ SMJ .

