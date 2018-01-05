Greater Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) Two women died after being run over by a goods train at a railway crossing in Dadri town, police said today.

Roopvati (35) and Vimla Devi (38), residents of Gautam Puri, were hit by the train when they were crossing the tracks last night, they added.

The deceased were returning home from work, police said.

Both died on the spot, officials added. PTI CORR IJT .

