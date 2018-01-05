(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on January 29 and the Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented on February 1, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended today.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said, soon after the end of the Winter Session.

The recommendation for the Budget Session dates were made by the CCPA headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh which met here. It will be sent to the President.

There will be a recess between the session so that the department-related standing committees can clear the budgetary proposals related to their respective ministries.

The Winter Session of Parliament ended today. PTI JTR NAB SMN .

