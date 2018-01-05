Mathura (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl and hurling casteist slurs at her at a village here, police said today.

The alleged incident took place earlier this week at Sehi village under Shergarh police station limits, they said.

According to the complaint, the girl was working in the fields when the accused, from the same village, reached the spot and dragged her to an isolated place, a senior police official said.

The accused then raped the girl and also made derogatory remarks about her caste, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandradhar Gaud said.

Soon the girl's relatives along with other villagers reached the spot and seeing them, the accused fled the village, the Dy SP said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape), relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused has been arrested and the girl sent for medical examination, the officer said. PTI COR KIS KIS .

