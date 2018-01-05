Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a speedy truck collided with a tea stall here, police said today.

The accident happened at a bus stand in Parasol village in the district, they said.

Both the deceased, which included the tea stall owner also, were inside the stall when the incident took place, Circle officer Hari Ram Yadav said.

"The truck driver managed to escape the spot. Police is probing the incident and efforts are on to nab the accused driver," he added.

The deceased were identified as Lallan Singh (60) and Salek Chand (58). PTI CORR MG .

