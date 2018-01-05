By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 5 (PTI) The US has suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens, a White House official said.

The USD 2 billion security aid also includes USD 900 million in coalition support fund for the year 2017, a senior White House official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The White House has also denied allegation that the US is speaking the language of India, saying it is the policy of the administration. PTI LKJ UZM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.