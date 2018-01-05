New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttam Galva Steels Ltd's net loss narrowed to Rs 179.9 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net loss after tax of Rs 257.2 crore in the year-ago period, Uttam Galva Steels said in a BSE filing today.

The total income of the company during October-December declined to Rs 680.4 crore, over Rs 1,046 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Uttam Galva Steels, the manufacturer-exporter of value added steel products, has an installed capacity of one million tonnes of cold rolled, 7.5 lakh tonnes of galvanised, and 90,000 tonnes of colour coated steel.

It supplies quality steel to developed markets like the US, Europe, Germany and Japan, according to company's website.

