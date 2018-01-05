Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Bunge, which sells the Dalda brand of edible oils, has announced appointment of the former head of Britannia Vinita Bali as a director on its board, effective immediately.

The 62-year-old Bali served as chief executive officer of the Wadia Group-owned Britannia Industries from 2005 to 2014. Prior to that, she was the head of the business strategy in the US-based consulting firm Zyman Group.

She started her career with the Tata Group, and moved on to Cadbury where she spent over a decade before joining Coca-Cola.

Currently, she serves as an advisory board member of PwC India, and is a non-executive director on the boards of Smith & Nephew Plc, as well as several companies, including Crisil, Titan Industries and Syngene International.

******* Pidilite to buy 70% stake in Cipy Pidilite Industries has announced acquisition of 70 per cent stake in Cipy Polyurethanes for Rs 96.4 crore in an all-cash deal.

Cipy is engaged into floor coatings using polyurethanes, epoxies, polyurea and polyaspartic polymers.

This acquisition will help Pidlite to participate in the growth of the resin flooring and floor coatings market, it said in a statement.

******* Uber Eats enters Pune Uber Eats, the on-demand food delivery app by cab aggregator Uber has launched in Pune with over 300 restaurant partners on board.

The service will be live across key neighbourhoods in the city, Uber said in a statement today. Uber offers this servcie in seven other cities-- Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigrah, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

Uber Eats was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. Since then, it has grown and is a stand-alone app available in 29 countries and in 130 cities.

PTI DSK BEN BEN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.