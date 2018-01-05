New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Full-service carrier Vistara today announced the addition of Chennai on its route network, making it its 22nd destination in the country.

The airline will operate a daily direct flight between Delhi and Chennai from February 15 and increase the frequency to two from March 1, it said in a statement.

Vistara will also connect Chennai to Port Blair with a daily direct flight, effective March 1, 2018.

"We are very committed to expand our domestic network.

Next month we will start flying direct from Delhi to Chennai.

Chennai has been missing from within our network for lack of resources but since we plan to add more planes we will have enough resources to fly to Chennai," Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told reporters here at an interaction today.

He added there were plans to provide more flight connectivity to Chennai. PTI JC TIR .

