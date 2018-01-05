(Eds: Correcting headline, intro and dropping the 4th para) Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Private carrier Vistara today announced expansion of its network by entering the Delhi Chennai sector with two daily flights and a direct service between Chennai and Port Blair, from February 15 and March respectively.

The Tatas and Singapore Airlines-promoted Vistara said these two flights increase its network to 22 cities and the bookings are already open on these new sectors.

While the Delhi-Chennai operations will begin from February 15, the one between Chennai and Port Blair will be starting from March 1, the airline said in a statement.

The airline is offering a one-way ticket in the Delhi-Chennai sector at Rs 3,099 and in the Chennai-Port Blair sector at Rs 3,699.

Within three years of operations, Vistara has expanded to 22 cities offering over 700 weekly flights, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320s. Since the launch full service, the airline has ferried more than 7 million customers. PTI BEN DSK KRK .

