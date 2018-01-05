Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly murdering the woman's husband, Rachakonda Police today said.

E Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the woman, Jyothi, along with one Karthik with whom she had a relationship earlier, conspired and killed Jyothi's husband Naga Raju.

"Jyothi and Karthik wanted to eliminate Naga Raju. On December 30, Jyothi sedated Naga Raju by giving him sleeping pills. Then Karthik along with three friends smothered him and dumped the body at Choutuppal," the official said.

Police added that the murder came to light after one of the accomplices of Karthik, apparently due to guilt and fear of arrest, tried to commit suicide yesterday. PTI GDK BNM .

