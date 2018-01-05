Bhopal, Jan 5 (PTI) Former Janata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadav today called for unity among tribals, OBCs, Dalits and Muslims to gain political power.

He said these social groups constitute almost 80 per cent of the electorates in the country and make them a formidable contender for power.

"Eighty per cent of the voters in the country comprise tribals, OBC, Dalits and Muslims. If they get united, then power will be in their hands. It offers everything like the posts of PM (Prime Minister) and CM (Chief Minister).

"Therefore, you should unite 'jaat' (caste) to become 'jamaat' (major force)," Yadav said.

The former Union Minister was addressing a programme organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Satna MP Sukhlal Kushwaha.

Dalit leader from Maharashtra Prakash Ambedkar was also present on the occasion.

Yadav said chief Constitution maker Bhimrao Ambedkar regarded Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a social former and champion of the downtrodden, as his guru to unite Dalits, tribals and farmers.

"Everything, including political power, can be achieved with this unity. This unity will give a befitting reply to those who are doing politics 24 hours in the name of religion and cow. Even higher society (upper caste) people will stand with you for this change." He said the mandir and masjid (temple and mosque) issue has nothing to do with politics. Politics is a medium to serve the people and improve their lives.

Targeting the Modi government, he said it has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Instead of creating jobs, the government announced demonetisation which led to loss of employment, he said. PTI MAS ADU RSY .

