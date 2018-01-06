Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Ten drug smugglers and peddlers were arrested and around 7 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore in the international market was seized in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

A racket of drug traffickers was unearthed in the Akhnoor border belt of Jammu with the arrest of five people and seizure of 7 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, IGP (Jammu) SD Singh Jamwal said.

A case was registered at the Akhnoor police station, he said.

Besides, Gandhi Nagar police apprehended four persons, including a former selection grade constable, in Jammu and another person in Samba district for peddling drugs.

Another drug peddler was arrested from the Vijaypur belt of Samba. 3 kg of poppy was seized from him. PTI AB GVS .

