10 drug smugglers, peddlers held, 7 kg heroin seized
Published: 06th January 2018

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Ten drug smugglers and peddlers were arrested and around 7 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore in the international market was seized in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.
A racket of drug traffickers was unearthed in the Akhnoor border belt of Jammu with the arrest of five people and seizure of 7 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, IGP (Jammu) SD Singh Jamwal said.
A case was registered at the Akhnoor police station, he said.
Besides, Gandhi Nagar police apprehended four persons, including a former selection grade constable, in Jammu and another person in Samba district for peddling drugs.
Another drug peddler was arrested from the Vijaypur belt of Samba. 3 kg of poppy was seized from him. PTI AB GVS .
