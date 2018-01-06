(Eds: Recasting overnight story) New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl and attack on her male friend in a park in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on December 16, police said today.

The three accused were identified as Shivprasad alias Babua (33), Arun Yadav (36) and Kamlesh alias Baba (28), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

Shivprasad is an auto driver, Arun Yadav is distributor of pesticides and Rajesh is a school dropout, he added.

The girl, who worked as a domestic help, was sitting in a park near Haiderpur slums with a male friend when the three accused picked up a fight with him.

She was raped after she tried to stop them from beating her friend. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

The incident had occurred on the fifth anniversary of the "Nirbhaya" case in which a physiotherapy student was gangraped on a moving bus and dumped on the streets under the cover of darkness in south Delhi, sparking outrage at home and abroad.

